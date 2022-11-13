TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

278 FPUS54 KLUB 130906

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

TXZ035-131715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ026-131715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ021-131715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Windy and much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ022-131715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy and much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ023-131715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery and much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ024-131715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ025-131715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ027-131715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Blustery, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ028-131715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ029-131715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Blustery, cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ030-131715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ031-131715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ032-131715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ033-131715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ034-131715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, blustery, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ036-131715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ037-131715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ038-131715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ039-131715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ040-131715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ041-131715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ042-131715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ043-131715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ044-131715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

306 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

