Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

TXZ035-251715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to a half inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-251715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-251715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow likely.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-251715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-251715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-251715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-251715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-251715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow likely.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ028-251715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-251715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-251715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-251715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-251715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-251715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this morning,

then rain and snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ034-251715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this morning,

then rain and snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then

snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-251715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Brisk, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-251715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Brisk, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-251715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-251715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain

this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-251715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain and

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-251715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain and

snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow, mainly in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-251715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-251715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-251715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

400 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

