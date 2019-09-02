TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

330 PM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Matagorda Bay...

The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant

threat to boaters.

