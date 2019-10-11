TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS DEVELOPING IN THE WAKE OF A COLD FRONT...

.Strong northerly winds will develop this afternoon in the wake of

a strong cold front. Winds will begin to subside across the bays

and waterways early Saturday morning with strong northerly winds

continuing over the Gulf waters through Saturday afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM CDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

5 AM CDT Saturday.

* WINDS...North around 25 knots with gusts around 30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bays will be rough to occasionally very rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

3 PM CDT Saturday.

* WINDS...North from 25 to 30 knots with gusts around 35 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 7 to 9 feet occasionally higher.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

