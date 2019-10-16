TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
441 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
...Small Craft Advisory In Effect Tonight For The Gulf
Waters...
.A cold front will move off the coast this morning bringing about
northerly winds. Cooler air surges south this evening and winds
will increase to near 20 knots and gusty with building seas. Winds
should gradually relax Thursday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening
to 3 AM CDT Thursday.
* WINDS...North winds this afternoon increasing to near 20 knots
with gusts of 25 knots beginning around 6 pm.
* WAVES/SEAS...2 to 4 feet late this afternoon building to 3 to 6
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
