TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

104 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...Strong North Winds Continue through Thursday Morning...

.North winds continue to remain strong overnight in the wake of a

cold front, particularly across the Gulf waters and lower Laguna

Madre. Winds should begin to weaken across the Laguna Madre later

this morning, but may remain elevated over the Gulf waters into

the early afternoon on Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this

morning.

WINDS...North around 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this

morning.

WINDS...North around 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

