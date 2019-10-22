TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
350 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
.A moderate to strong northerly flow will continue especially
over the offshore waters. Winds will diminish tonight as high
pressure settles over the area.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
