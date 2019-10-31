TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

427 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...STRONG NORTH WINDS MAINTAINING GALE CONDITIONS TODAY...

.A strong cold front surged across the Lower Texas Coastline

last night. Sustained gale force winds developed in the wake of

the frontal passage and these very strong north winds will persist

today. These very strong northerly winds will maintain elevated

and hazardous seas into this afternoon.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Northwest to north at 25 to 35 knots, with gusts to 40

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough on the bay. Gulf seas will range from 7

to 11 feet with occasional seas up to 13 feet nearshore.

Offshore Gulf seas will range from 9 to 13 feet with occasional

seas up to 16 feet this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

