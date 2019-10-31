TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
427 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...STRONG NORTH WINDS MAINTAINING GALE CONDITIONS TODAY...
.A strong cold front surged across the Lower Texas Coastline
last night. Sustained gale force winds developed in the wake of
the frontal passage and these very strong north winds will persist
today. These very strong northerly winds will maintain elevated
and hazardous seas into this afternoon.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Northwest to north at 25 to 35 knots, with gusts to 40
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough on the bay. Gulf seas will range from 7
to 11 feet with occasional seas up to 13 feet nearshore.
Offshore Gulf seas will range from 9 to 13 feet with occasional
seas up to 16 feet this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
