TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
539 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to a mile or less, with
areas seeing visibility drop below one quarter mile.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front is approaching the area that
is expected to quickly end any fog threat when it passes through.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
_____
