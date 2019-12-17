TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
335 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.
* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9
PM CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA
out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with frequent gusts up to 40 kt
and seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Now until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
