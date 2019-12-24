https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/TX-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14929336.php
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
559 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE NORTHERN BAYS OF THE MIDDLE TEXAS COAST
EARLY THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog over the northern Coastal Bend have drifted over the
bays from Port Aransas north to Port O'Connor. Visibility will
range generally from 2 to 3 nautical miles, but patchy dense fog
with visibility less than 1 mile may occur. Affected mariners are
urged to prepare for rapidly changing visibilities.
_____
