TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

307 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25

knots expected. Seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots

expected. Bays choppy to occasionally rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

