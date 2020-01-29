TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

213 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

