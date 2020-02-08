TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
324 PM CST Sat Feb 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Seas of 4 to 5 feet this evening building to 5 to 8 feet.
Southeasterly winds increasing to around 20 knots toward
morning.
* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from
20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20
to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather