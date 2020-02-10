TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
347 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas of 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet
nearshore and 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 9 feet
offshore.
* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending
from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port
Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast to South winds at 10 to 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
