TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
332 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile or
less.
* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf
of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather