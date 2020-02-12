TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

350 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility below one nautical mile.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. Coastal waters from

Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

