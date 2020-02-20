TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 knots with
gusts up to 40 knots and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up
to 30 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM
CST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this
morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in
dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or
damaged vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots
and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. For the
Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts greater than
35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60
NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20
NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20
NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through
early Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt expected. Inland bays and
lakes... very rough.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
