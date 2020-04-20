TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
257 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020
...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEAR SHORE COASTAL WATERS
THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog will continue to form over the bays and over the
near shore coastal waters early this morning. The fog is expected
to persist until the late morning hours. Visibilities will range
from 2 to 3 nautical miles, with patchy dense fog restricting
visibility to 1 nautical mile or less at times.
Mariners over the bays and over the near shore coastal waters
are urged to prepare for rapidly changing visibilities.
...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEAR SHORE COASTAL WATERS
THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog will continue to form over the bays and over the
near shore coastal waters early this morning. The fog is expected
to persist until the late morning hours. Visibilities will range
from 2 to 3 nautical miles, with patchy dense fog restricting
visibility to 1 nautical mile or less at times.
Mariners over the bays and over the near shore coastal waters
are urged to prepare for rapidly changing visibilities.
...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEAR SHORE COASTAL WATERS
THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog will continue to form over the bays and over the
near shore coastal waters early this morning. The fog is expected
to persist until the late morning hours. Visibilities will range
from 2 to 3 nautical miles, with patchy dense fog restricting
visibility to 1 nautical mile or less at times.
Mariners over the bays and over the near shore coastal waters
are urged to prepare for rapidly changing visibilities.
...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEAR SHORE COASTAL WATERS
THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog will continue to form over the bays and over the
near shore coastal waters early this morning. The fog is expected
to persist until the late morning hours. Visibilities will range
from 2 to 3 nautical miles, with patchy dense fog restricting
visibility to 1 nautical mile or less at times.
Mariners over the bays and over the near shore coastal waters
are urged to prepare for rapidly changing visibilities.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather