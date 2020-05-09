TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
218 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The affected areas were...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20
NM...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield
TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...
The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant
threat to boaters.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather