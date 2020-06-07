TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out

20 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

