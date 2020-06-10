TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1026 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25

knots.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

