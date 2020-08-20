TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 445 AM CDT.

* At 418 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Cameron

342, or 29 nm east of High Island A80, moving west at 5 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

High Island A177 and West Cameron 342.

_____

