TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
TROPICAL STORM WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
406 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel
TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship
Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Conditions will begin to degrade Wednesday afternoon
until Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 65 kt and seas
10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from High Island to
Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport
TX from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Conditions will begin to degrade Wednesday afternoon,
with hurricane force winds expected until Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas
which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for extreme conditions.
_____
