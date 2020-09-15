TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

Issued by National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1040 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1034 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong line of

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

line of thunderstorms was located 61 nm east of Laguna Madre, moving

southwest at 25 knots.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2624 9646 2668 9657 2671 9612 2645 9606

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1034 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong line of

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This

line of thunderstorms was located 61 nm east of Laguna Madre, moving

southwest at 25 knots.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2624 9646 2668 9657 2671 9612 2645 9606

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather