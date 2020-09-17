TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 630 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 nm east of

Riviera Beach, or 37 nm south of Portland, moving south at 15

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

