TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
TROPICAL STORM WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
Issued by National Weather Service New Orleans LA
413 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 9
feet in the inner waters and winds near 35 kt with gusts up to
45 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet in the outer waters.
* WHERE...Portions of and the coastal waters of the Gulf of
Mexico. Winds and seas will be higher in the westernmost
waters.
* WHEN...Through today and possibly stretching into Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...North to northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up
to 40 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet offshore and 7 to 11 feet near
shore. Bay waters rough to occasionally very rough.
* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60
NM, Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible through this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
