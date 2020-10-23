TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 530 AM CDT.

* At 427 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over West Cameron

198, or 29 nm south of Cameron, moving north at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 73, West Cameron 149, West Cameron 215, West Cameron

205, West Cameron 178, West Cameron 168, West Cameron 198, West

Cameron 110, West Cameron 100, West Cameron 144, West Cameron 196,

and West Cameron 180.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 530 AM CDT.

* At 427 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over West Cameron

198, or 29 nm south of Cameron, moving north at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 73, West Cameron 149, West Cameron 215, West Cameron

205, West Cameron 178, West Cameron 168, West Cameron 198, West

Cameron 110, West Cameron 100, West Cameron 144, West Cameron 196,

and West Cameron 180.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 530 AM CDT.

* At 427 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over West Cameron

198, or 29 nm south of Cameron, moving north at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 73, West Cameron 149, West Cameron 215, West Cameron

205, West Cameron 178, West Cameron 168, West Cameron 198, West

Cameron 110, West Cameron 100, West Cameron 144, West Cameron 196,

and West Cameron 180.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 530 AM CDT.

* At 427 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over West Cameron

198, or 29 nm south of Cameron, moving north at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 73, West Cameron 149, West Cameron 215, West Cameron

205, West Cameron 178, West Cameron 168, West Cameron 198, West

Cameron 110, West Cameron 100, West Cameron 144, West Cameron 196,

and West Cameron 180.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather