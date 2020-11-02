TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
326 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to gale force
and seas 4 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
