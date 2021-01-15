TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

349 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots this morning increasing to

20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected by around noon.

Winds and wind gusts should gradually lower to 15 to 20 knots

with gusts around 25 knots late this evening. Seas of 3 to 6

feet nearshore and 4 to 8 feet offshore.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15

knots early this morning increasing to around 20 kt with gusts

of 25 to 30 kt and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6

PM CST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this

morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions as low tide approaches and continue through the low

tide cycle on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

