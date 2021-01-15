TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 349 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots this morning increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected by around noon. Winds and wind gusts should gradually lower to 15 to 20 knots with gusts around 25 knots late this evening. Seas of 3 to 6 feet nearshore and 4 to 8 feet offshore. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots early this morning increasing to around 20 kt with gusts of 25 to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions as low tide approaches and continue through the low tide cycle on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots early this morning increasing to around 20 kt with gusts of 25 to 30 kt and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions as low tide approaches and continue through the low tide cycle on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels.