TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 331 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds increasing later this morning to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds increasing later this morning to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds increasing later this morning to around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds increasing later this morning to around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds increasing later this morning to around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds increasing later this morning to around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather