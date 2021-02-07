TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

323 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 5

to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 4

to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

