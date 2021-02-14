TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

413 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft.

Bay waters rough. Freezing spray near the coast Monday.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM

CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM CST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather