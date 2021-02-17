TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 422 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Winds becoming north later today as a coastal low passes to the east. Seas 5 to 9 ft. Bay waters rough. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Winds becoming north later today as a coastal low passes to the east. Seas 5 to 9 ft. Bay waters rough. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Winds becoming north later today as a coastal low passes to the east. Seas 5 to 9 ft. Bay waters rough. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Winds becoming north later today as a coastal low passes to the east. Seas 5 to 9 ft. Bay waters rough. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Winds becoming north later today as a coastal low passes to the east. Seas 5 to 9 ft. Bay waters rough. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Winds becoming north later today as a coastal low passes to the east. Seas 5 to 9 ft. Bay waters rough. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather