TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

522 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 kt and gusty diminishing late this

morning.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts near 30 kt and

seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

