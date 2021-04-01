TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 231 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and rough waters. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and rough waters will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and rough waters. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and rough waters will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather