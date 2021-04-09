TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

353 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one

nautical mile.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to

Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to

the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado

To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one

nautical mile.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out

20 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

