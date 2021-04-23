TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 324 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts possible. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts possible. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts possible. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts and seas of 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts and seas of 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts and seas of 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kts and seas of 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather