TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1003 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship

Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship

Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather