TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1011 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT...

For the following areas...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

At 1009 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 14 nm west of Malaquite Beach to near Riviera Beach,

moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

Locations impacted include...

Riviera Beach and Malaquite Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

