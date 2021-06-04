TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

419 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

Matagorda Bay...

Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60

NM...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 416 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of showers and

thunderstorms moving out of the area but strong and gusty east and

southeast winds were spreading into the region in the wake of the

storms. Winds of 25 to 30 knots will be gradually diminishing after

530 am. The western edge of thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near High Island 110 to Galveston A122, moving east

at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2818 9460 2803 9478 2802 9507 2865 9586

2876 9575 2878 9565 2893 9533 2915 9517

2922 9522 2920 9510 2933 9495 2932 9491

2943 9491 2947 9497 2952 9492 2957 9445

2954 9446 2956 9437 2853 9401

