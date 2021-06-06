TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 941 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough bay waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough bay waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough bay waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather