TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 307 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 9 ft expected to build in as swells from Hurricane Ida spread into the region late this morning through late night. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather