TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 256 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 51 nm east of Laguna Madre, moving northwest at 10 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. LAT...LON 2625 9630 2679 9660 2694 9620 2668 9611 2629 9602 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 51 nm east of Laguna Madre, moving northwest at 10 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. LAT...LON 2625 9630 2679 9660 2694 9620 2668 9611 2629 9602 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather