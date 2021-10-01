TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

306 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...

At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This

thunderstorm was located near Rockport, moving north at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2825 9685 2796 9703 2801 9727 2815 9727

2822 9723 2824 9711 2828 9705

