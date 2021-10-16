TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 350 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather