TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

222 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

At 221 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from West Cameron 100 to near West

Cameron 71 to West Cameron 178 to near East Cameron 81 to near East

Cameron 71, moving northeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2976 9315 2975 9309 2976 9311 2977 9306

2975 9308 2974 9305 2974 9304 2975 9304

2977 9305 2975 9300 2973 9302 2961 9273

2954 9237 2875 9327 2876 9338 2869 9360

2867 9380 2863 9388 2977 9332

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather