TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 356 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 NM or less and will be patchy in nature. Expect abrupt changes in visibility through the early morning hours. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather