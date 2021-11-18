TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

246 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to

Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to

the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado

To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 10 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few gusts to gale force will be possible

this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending

from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port

Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few gusts to gale force will be

possible this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

