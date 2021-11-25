TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

222 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Southeast winds from 15 to 20 knots with seas from 5 to 6 feet

will continue through the early morning hours. Mariners in small

craft should exercise caution.

